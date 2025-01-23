The Court of Appeal, Akure Division, Ondo State, has upheld the death sentence of hotelier, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a post-graduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The appellate court, on Thursday, affirmed the decision of the Osun State High Court, which earlier convicted Adedoyin and sentenced him to death.

LEADERSHIP recalls that late Adegoke lodged at Adedoyin’s Hilton Hotels and Resorts in Ile-Ife, Osun State, upon his arrival from Abuja on November 5, 2021, to enable him to arrive early for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, in the state, on November 6 and 7, 2021.

He later went missing and was found dead buried in a shallow grave near the hotel following an investigation by the police.

“The judgement of the High Court of Osun State stands. Adedoyin’s appeal is dismissed in part. The Court of Appeal held that Adedoyin was properly convicted and sentenced to death,” the appellate court’s judgement read.

The higher court, however, ruled that the “order of forfeiture of Hilton Hotel quashed and set aside. Order of education scholarship to children of Timothy Adegoke by Adedoyin and others quashed and set aside.”