Gunmen, on Monday, attacked the Imo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the State capital.

However, vigilant Policemen on duty at the facility repelled the attackers and three of them were gunned down.

Sources said the assailants started shooting at the facility as early as around 2am and throwing locally made bombs, which razed some parts of the INEC headquarters before the Police intervention.

Vehicles, guns and communication gadgets were recovered from the attackers.

