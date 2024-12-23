The inaugural Presidential Media Chat with President Bola Tinubu will hold this Monday night, marking another significant opportunity for the Nigerian leader to address the nation directly on different issues.

This was disclosed in a terse statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday evening.

The live broadcast is scheduled for 9pm this Monday, December 23, and will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Television and radio stations across the country have been asked to link up with the broadcast to ensure widespread coverage.

This Presidential Media Chat, the first of its kind under Tinubu administration, is anticipated to provide insight into his government’s policies, achievements, and future plans as the nation navigates critical challenges and opportunities.