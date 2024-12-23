The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has distributed bags of rice to 600 members to support them in the celebration of the Yuletide season.

Presenting the rice at the NUJ Secretariat in Utako District of Abuja on Monday, the council chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, said the gesture was the first batch as she looked forward to reaching out to more members in January, 2025.

Ike said Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, promotes peaceful coexistence, love and unity, hence the FCT NUJ executives under her leadership decided to put smiles on the faces of journalists in the nation’s capital.

“We decided to distribute rice during this festive period. We all know that Christmas is all about celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which promotes peaceful coexistence, love and unity. So, we decided to do this, we thought that we took an oath and we pledged that we are committed and dedicated to the well-being and welfare of our members. This is the first of its kind and it is not going to end here.

“We went through a criteria to see that we get this across to over 600 members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in FCT, particularly reaching out to chapel leaderships who will in turn go through the register of the last congress to get across to their members.

“Why we decided to get through this route is to ensure that we encourage participation in the union so that all those who are coming to participate, we want to encourage them. We want to let them know that the union belongs to them and we choose to go through this route. We are selfless, we did not meet anything on ground,” she said.

Ike disclosed that the immediate-past executives did not hand over anything to the present leadership, but they were moved by the passion for the well-being of members and love, which Christmas signified.

“There was no handing-over note but we decided to go selfless and we decided to put smiles on the faces of Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT. Like I earlier said, this is the first of its kind and it is not going to be last. This is the first batch, the next batch by God’s grace, we are looking at January to see how we can reach out to as many as we can. But the borne of contention here is to let us know that it can not be business as usual where you hear that we have bags of rice given to 30-40 persons.

“We decided to come out openly to make it all inclusive, to carry everybody along, to let people know that we are transparent, we are ready to be accountable, we are ready to be efficient with whatever we do and to let them know that members of the newly elected executives are wishing them merry Christmas. For us, it is right step in the right direction and it is a welcome development – just to put smiles on the faces of NUJ members in the FCT.

“We are less than one month in office and as you can see, we have hit the ground running,” Ike stated.