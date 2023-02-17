There is ongoing protest in parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Friday morning, over the scarcity of Naira notes.

Protesters were seen burning tyres in some areas of the Garden City.

Mostly hit by the protest were Ikwerre Road and Diobu axis of the state capital, especially Mile Three, Mile Two and Mile One as well as Okija Street and Ikoku Spare Parts Market area.

However, hoodlums seems to have hijacked the protest, looting shops as well as robbing residents, commuters and motorists of their belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Correspondent gathered that most motorists have abandoned their vehicles along the roads and fled to avoid falling prey to the hoodlums.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, drawn from Mile One Police Division, Mile Three Police Division as well as the Olu Obasanjo Police Division and the Octopus Crack Unit have been deployed along strategic points in Diobu to prevent further escalation of the protest.

Details Later…