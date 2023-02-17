The S.D. Stable of Niger State clinched three giant trophies to emerge overall of the Premier Horse Racing 2022-2023 season held in kano.

Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Sarkin Dawakin Nupe owned club, dominated a week-long event clinching three titles out of seven that were up for grab on the last of the competition, leaving the remaining four trophies to the participating six other states and Niger Republic.

S.D Stable horse, Al-Makthoum, outran eleven others in the two thousand metres race to win

the prestigious Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Cup with the cash cash prize of N4.5m

The S.D Stable also came second in the same event, winning N2.4m cash prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2000 metres race – Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Governor’s Cup, Dan Hussaini of S.D Stable emerged first, dusted 12 other jockeys to smile to bank with the N3.1m cast prize.

The president of Niger Republic Mohamed Bazoum Cup went to Dan Donai of S.D Stable, with the cash prize of N2.2m

Six northern states – Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto and Niger Republic took part in the tournament.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, reiterated his administration’s commitment to development of horse racing sport in the country, saying it is high time the organisers look beyond staging the event only in the Northern part of the country.

Coordinator, Nigeria Horse Racing Federation, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar Bida, who is also the organiser of the tournament commended the Kano State government for their support.

He said with the introduction of a new anti-doping system, the game of horse racing in Nigeria can now be competing without both jockeys and their horses racing under the influence of drugs..