Rishi Sunak is set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership race.

Mordaunt said she is proud of the campaign she ran but Sunak has her full support

The ex-chancellor gained the support of well over half of Tory MPs, with Mordaunt struggling to reach the 100 MP threshold.

Sunak will become the UK’s first British-Asian Prime Minister.

Details Later…