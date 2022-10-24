Following the suspension of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Ilorin has concluded arrangements for the resumption of academic activities today.

This followed the ratification of the amended academic calendar by the university Senate at its 291st meeting last Friday.

According to the amended calendar returning students will resume on December 15, 2022 when the 2021/2022 academic session commences, while final year and post graduate students will resume on October 24, 2022.

The university’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP added that students of the Faculties of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, who are yet to complete their rain semester examinations before the commencement of the strike on February 14, 2022, are expected to resume on October 24, to conclude such examinations.