After spending 62 days in detention, a Rivers State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Chinwendu Nworgu, on Tuesday morning, granted bail to a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo.

Dagogo, who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is standing trial for alleged felony.

The lawmaker was arrested on April 22, 2022 at the venue of the screening exercise for the party’s governorship aspirants in Port Harcourt, less than four days after Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had declared him wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to disrupt a screening exercise at the party secretariat.

Details Later…