The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

The lawmaker’s special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Jamil Gulma, who confirmed the development, said the “Senate Leader Dr Yahaya Abdullahi will on Wednesday by 9am leave Abuja for Kebbi and proceed to Kamba local government to formally declare for PDP and to possibly indicate his interest to contest his present seat.”

Senator Abdullahi, who participated in the Kebbi governorship primary election on the platform of APC, scored zero vote, an exercise which he had since rejected and described as shambolic and a child’s play.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Abdullahi’s counterpart in the PDP, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, had last week defected from PDP to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State over governorship primary squabbles.