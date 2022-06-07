Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday night, said he has built a formidable political structure to deliver victory for party in the 2023 elections.

Speaking at the party’s ongoing special national convention in Abuja, where a presidential candidate will be elected, he said the party’s presidential candidate must have the experience for the office of the president.

Tinubu said, “The other candidates are all good men and woman. I sincerely believe I am the person this moment calls for.”

He said he has the experience for the job having transformed Lagos State into a formidable economic center in Africa.

“I have constructed formidable political structures that has delivered victory upon victory,” he added.

Stressing that he has expertise and financial expertise, Tinubu said, “Let me be the man who can best articulate the vision of development. Nominate me because I am competent, courageous and ready to start from day one.”