A larger part of Maiduguri metropolis, including the Shehu of Borno’s palace, the State Secretariat, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) office, State Specialist Hospital, among others, have been submerged by water following the collapse of the Alau Dam in Konduga local government area of Borno State in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The Milionaires Quarters around Gamboru Ward and its environs were also flooded even as the popular Lagos Bridge and the Moduganari bypass bridge have also been submerged and inaccessible.

Also, Zoo Road has been flooded with water gushing to the College of Health Technology in Maiduguri while the water is already going towards the Commissioner of Police Junction via Damboa Road as at press time on Tuesday morning.

The Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, the popular Maiduguri Zoo has also been submerged forcing staff to relocate to a safe place, while many animals in the Zoo including snakes and crocodiles have strayed through the water channels, thereby raising apprehension amongst residents who are scampering to remove their properties floating on the raging flood.

The situation is so dire and it is said to be worse than the previous flooding incident of 1994, exactly 30 years ago, thereby making history to repeat itself in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno State, Comrade Bulama Abiso, has called for humanitarian action towards the victims of the flood.

Abiso, who noted that the flooding has left numerous families devastated and homeless, with particularly severe impact on women and children, further called on all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) under its wing to extend their assistance to the affected communities in the State.

“As we rally to address this emergency, it is crucial to adhere to the core principles of humanitarian response, including humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. Our focus should be on safeguarding the well-being and dignity of those affected, providing aid based on genuine need, ensuring fair and unbiased distribution of assistance, and maintaining autonomy in our decision-making and actions.

“In alignment with these principles, we urge CSOs and CBOs to offer vital emergency aid, such as food, shelter, and non-food items, to the affected communities. Additionally, we encourage efforts to aid in the evacuation and relocation of displaced persons, provide essential psychosocial support and counseling services, and collaborate closely with government and partners as well as other stakeholders, to ensure a united and effective response.

“Let us stand together to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the people of Maiduguri, upholding the fundamental values of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence in our response. Through collective action, we can truly make a positive impact and provide crucial support to those grappling with the aftermath of the floods,” Abiso stated.

In the meantime, the Borno State government has reopened the closed Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri for relocation of citizens displaced by the flood.