The Department of State Services (DSS), has explained reasons its operatives raided the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Abuja on Monday.

DSS in a statement on Tuesday said its unarmed personnel went on routine investigation at SERAP’s office.

Part of the statement read that: “The Department of State Services (DSS), has been inundated with multiple enquiries on its alleged unlawful invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.

“This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two unarmed service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials.

“The Service further wishes to state that such official enquiries and liaison are traditional and does not in any way amount to illegality or raid.

“While it assures of indepth investigation of these malicious contents, it sues for citizens’ participation in national security management.

“The DSS, therefore, urges the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate.”

SERAP had raised the alarm over an “unlawful occupation” of its offices and called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the DSS to end the “harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians”.

The DSS said, “Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors. President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians.”