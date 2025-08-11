The new Assistant Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club, Ibadan, Oyo State, Akin Olowokere, on Monday, slumped and passed away.

Olowokere was one of the recently appointed coaches at the 3SC.

There were no official reports on what led to his death at the time of filing this report.

However, eyewitnesses confirmed that “he slumped on the pitch during the team’s Monday morning training session and was rushed to the hospital.

“He was, however, confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.”

It was further gathered that the former Sunshine Stars of Akure player and later tactician went down while in action.

Olowookere was recently unveiled as one of the coaches of the Oluyole Warriors after the club parted ways with the Gbenga Ogunbote-led coaching crew.