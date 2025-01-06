A tragic fire incident in the early hours of Monday has claimed the life of a daughter to Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa.

The inferno also resulted in the death of three children of the deceased who was wife to the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello.

The fire which is cause is yet to be ascertained, started in the wee hours of Monday and engulfed the entire house while the family members were sleeping.

Only the husband survived the incident, as men of the state fire service battled for hours before they brought the fire under control.

Already, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Engineer Idris Mohammed Gobir, members of the state executive council, stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), friends and well-wishers have been trooping to the residence of Sifawa to condole with the family.

The remains of the deceased and her three children are slated for burial after prayers at Sheikh Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo Mosque, Sifawa.