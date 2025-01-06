The Kwara State government has provided extra buses as free transport palliative for the students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete and those of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) who are returning to school after Christmas and New Year holidays.

LEADERSHIP reports that the government ‘s gesture was aimed at easing the burden of transportation cost on the returning students of the two higher institutions, which have their campuses far away from Ilorin metropolis.

The commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Hon. Damilola Yusuf- Adelodun, on Monday, announced the government’s assistance for the students in a statement signed by the ministry’s press secretary, Mrs Taibat Adams.

“The free transport palliative is meant to cater for all registered students of KWASU and UNILORIN, who are returning to their respective campuses. The buses are stationed at Queen Elizabeth School at General (Taiwo) and Soludero Park at the Post Office, Ilorin,” the statement said.

The commissioner noted that the state government was committed to supporting the educational pursuits of citizens, describing the free transport palliative as a demonstration of government’s commitment.

She advised the returning students to take advantage of the opportunity and report to their respective campuses on time, adding that, “this is a special measure, specifically put in place for them.”