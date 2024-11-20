State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently meeting in Abuja to deliberate on pressing national issues.

Top on the agenda include the reconciliation of the Excess Crude Account (ECA), petroleum profit taxes (PPT), and royalties.

The meeting is the 11th physical session of the Forum this year.

The gathering, chaired by the NGF chairman and Kwara State governor, Abdulraham Abdulrazak, began at 8:30pm with a series of agenda items aimed at addressing critical fiscal and developmental challenges.

Key discussions included updates on stamp duty remittances, Deloitte’s audit findings, and debt net-off arrangements tied to the ECA and other federal revenue accounts.

In addition, the governors will receive a briefing on Nigeria’s participation in the 2024 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days, scheduled to hold in Morocco.

The event is expected to bolster Nigeria’s investment opportunities and partnerships across the continent.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, will also address the governors on ongoing constitution amendments exercise being undertaken by the National Assembly while the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, will provide insights into the government’s plans for the education sector.