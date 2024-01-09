The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, over the nullification of his election.

Recall that the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Appeal Court have at different times asked the governor to vacate office over inappropriate nomination procedure, leading yo his election.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Elphreda Williams-Dawodu had declared Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The appeal court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mutfwang and issue a fresh one to Goshwe.

After listening to all parties in the matter, the apex court reserved judgement to a date that will be communicated to parties.