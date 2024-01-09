Enugu State Police Command’s operatives have arrested two males, Chekwube Nwobodo and Ifeanyi Edeh, for their involvement in criminal activities.

The arrests occurred at Obinagu-Etiti Nara-Unateze in Nkanu East Local Government Area around 2:40 p.m. this year, executed by Enugu State Police Command’s Operatives from the Nkanu East Police Division.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, the swift response to a distress call led to the apprehension of the suspects. While their other gang members managed to escape, efforts are ongoing to capture them.

Subsequently, the operation resulted in the seizure of a locally crafted pistol with two live cartridges, quantities of substance believed to be crystal meth (known as Mpkuru-Mmiri), and a suspected stash of marijuana.

“The arrested suspects, along with their fleeing gang members, are suspected to have been involved in multiple armed robberies, burglaries, and other criminal activities within the mentioned area. Upon conclusion of investigations, the suspects will face legal action in court,” said Ndukwe.

He highlighted that this operational achievement aligns with the 2024 New Year assurances made by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), to the people of Enugu State. CP Uzuegbu reiterated the Command’s commitment to a more proactive and future-focused policing approach in the new year, emphasizing unwavering dedication towards this goal.