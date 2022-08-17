No fewer than four persons have been reportedly shot at Idanre town in Idanre local government area of Ondo State by a suspected political thug.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the thug, who is said to be loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had allegedly gone to a Supermarket at Ojota area of the ancient town to extort the owner when the incident happened.

The suspected thug popularly known as ‘Para’ is said to be notorious for extorting the people in the area while the government looked the other way.

A source informed LEADERSHIP that, “Para has always been doing that without being checked by the government. Today, he went to the supermarket to collect money but owners of the supermarket refused to give him. The owner told him that it was early in the money as they were yet to make sales for the day.

“While arguing with the shop owner, Para snatched the owner’s bag and they started dragging the bag with him. Before we know what happened, he brought out gun and shot four people instantly.

“The victims have been rushed to the General Hospital in Idanre where they are now receiving medical treatment.”

But, confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, however, said it was a robbery case.

Odunlami disclosed that the suspect has been arrested by the police.

The PPRO said: “There is a report of robbery, suspect in custody.”