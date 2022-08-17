The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will this Wednesday afternoon meet former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The meeting is part of his ongoing consultation and fence-mending process to actualise his presidential bid in 2023.

The chief press secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, made the disclosure on Wednesday.

“Learnt that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“He’s scheduled to visit President Olusegun Obasanjo at 10.00am and address the people at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium immediately after,” Somorin said in a terse statement made available to journalists.

Another statement signed by the APC state chairman, Yemi Sanusi, said, “Asiwaju Visits Ogun State: This is to inform you that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“All Exco members and Party Chairmen are to attend promptly.Time: 10.00 am.”