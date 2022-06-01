Gunmen suspected to be members of the Ansaru and Boko Haram terrorist groups, have attacked a convoy of vehicles with security escorts along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road, abducting dozens of travelers.

The attackers also set about eight vehicles ablaze during the attack.

An association, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying that the Tuesday morning attack was fourth in the series, as the terrorists had in the last four days lay siege to the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway, killing and kidnapping travellers.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, could not immediately confirm the incident.

He said, “I will contact the Area Commander in charge of the area and get back to you please.”

Meanwhile, in the statement confirming the attack, chairman of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, said the incident happened between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa on the highway.

According to Nagwari, “It is evidently, clear, that, unholy marriage of bandits and Ansaru (Boko Haram) has declared a total war on our people, yet the political will by the authorities to honour their oath of office to protect lives and property of our citizens remains a mirage.

“On 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and preyed on unspecified number of people that were abducted into the bush.

“In the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and injuring many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concern on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.”