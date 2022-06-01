The Sunlight brand has reiterated its commitment to celebrating and rewarding sterling creativity and ingenuity in Nigeria.

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainability director, Unilever West Africa, makers of Sunlight products, Soromidayo George, said the company will always celebrate and reward sterling creativity and ingenuity from the Nollywood industry.

According to him, the company will always partner with the organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) to celebrate stars in the entertainment sector.

‘‘The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is not an event to forget in a hurry. The 8th edition of the most prestigious award left unforgettable memories in the minds of Nollywood industry players, viewers, and guests that attended the one-week-long event.

‘‘The accolades accorded the event could not be said to be complete without the immense support received from the Sunlight brand. The Sunlight brand shone like a million stars as a sponsor of the Best Director (movie) award category. In addition to the category sponsorship, the Sunlight brand also activated at the AMVCA’s celebration of Africa’s diversity and the main award event by setting up a tremendous experiential booth. The booth was a beehive of activities with people from all walks of life taking time to interact and take pictures ahead of the occasion. Celebrities and guests who visited the booth were rewarded with gifts.

‘‘The climax of the award night for the Sunlight brand was the announcement of the keenly contested category of Best Director. Everyone in the hall and across the African continent was held spellbound to know who would emerge as the Best Director,’’ the company said.