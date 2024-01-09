President Bola Tinubu has slashed by 60 per cent the travel expenditure of government officials in his administration.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the decision was part of cost-cutting measures of the Presidency.

He said that the decision will affect the office of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers and heads of agencies.

He said, “Tinubu has directed that all state entourages be drastically reduced. This is not a request. It is a directive. The office of the president and staff will be affected. VP, appointees are affected.

“By this directive, there will be a slashing of expenditure on official travel by 60 per cent.”

He said consequently the President is limited to 20 number of staff outside the country.

He also said every minister is limited to having just four members of staff on any foreign trip while heads of agencies are limited to just two.

Ngelale said Tinubu has also said that he will no longer travel with huge security delegations to any state in the country.

The presidential spokesman also added that if the president travels to any state, the security in the state will take care of his security and the same applies to the vice president and other top government officials.