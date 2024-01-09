No fewer than six persons have been kidnapped and two others killed in the last three weeks in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State.

The member representing Yagba East constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Obaro, disclosed this on Tuesday when he moved a motion of urgent public importance on the incident on the floor of the House.

Hon. Obaro, who could not ascertain whether the kidnap victims have regained their freedom or not, stated that the issue of kidnapping and armed robbery were gradually spreading in his constituency, which was creating a rippling-effect that could harm individuals, families and engulf the area with fear and uncertainty across the various communities in Yagba East LGA of the State.

“I am aware that in the last three weeks, six different cases of attacks, leading to loss of lives, that are likened to banditry were reported. Other cases of attacks in the form of kidnapping are on the rise. These attacks are affecting businesses already and dissipating the resources of the vulnerable poor victims.

“It is my desire that measures be resolved by this Honourable House to address these issues and ensure that people can live their lives without fear of violence and victimisation,” he stated.

The first-time lawmaker called on the State Government to investigate the increasing cases of armed robbery and kidnapping with a view to identifying individuals involved, their modus operandi and areas of operations, and putting an end to same.

He, however, commended the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for securing the State for more than seven years, praying that his Motion will be given an urgent attention to restore peace in his constituency.

“A passionate plea be conveyed by this august Assembly urging the State Government to provide a 24-hour security surveillance on Isanlu to Egbe Road, where applicable, military, local hunters or vigilantes should be involved to eliminate the criminal threats,” he added.

Seconding the Motion, the member representing Igalamela/Odolu constituency, Major Enefola, lamented that the resurgence of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery remains a thing of concern for all in the State, stressing that all hands must be on deck to address the societal menace.

He said, “On the 24th of December, 2023, a Reverend Father was kidnapped in my Local Government when he was going to perform his religious obligation. Ransom was paid before he was released. I would like us to speedily invite the head of vigilantes, to know their challenge and see how we can rub minds together to curb the growing spate of armed robbery, kidnapping across the State.”

In his submission, the minority leader of the House and member representing Yagba West, Hon. Idowu Ibikunle, who could not hide emotions following his experience while going to his constituency, said: “Whenever I am going to my home land, it is until I enter my home that my mind would settle. Within Isanlu and the nearest village, the road is very bad and these men of the underworld easily operate. The problem is too much. It need urgent attention to avert further casualties.”

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar, posited that the people of Kogi State were aware of the giant achievement of the present administration in terms of security.

He charged the House Committee on Security to interface with the newly appointed caretaker local government chairmen to chart a way forward in addressing the present insecurity across the State.

Meanwhile, a Bill for a Law to repeal and re-enact the Customary Court of Appeal (Establishment) Law, 2008 and other matters connected therewith, as well as a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Kogi State Area Courts law, 1991 and other matters connected therewith, 2023 and a Bill for a law to enact the Kogi State Animal Disease Control and other related matters law 2023 have passed through first reading stage in the Kogi State House of Assembly.