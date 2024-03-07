President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors (EDs) of the Agency, from office.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday evening, the decision was in the light of new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of REA.

Also suspended were Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services, and Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

Furthermore, Ngelale said President Tinubu has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent misexpenditure amounting to over N1.2billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

By the directive of the President, he said the five qualified Nigerians have been appointed to serve in the new management team of the Agency in acting capacity with immediate effect.

The new appointees include; Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO; Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services; Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services; Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), and Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.

“President Bola Tinubu expects all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

“And reiterates his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to the Nigerian people,” the statement added.