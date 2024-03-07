A Super Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was earlier on Thursday involved in a minor mishap at about 2.35pm.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet stated this in a statement.

Gabkwet said the incident occured at 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involving pilots who were returning from a routine training flight.

He however said both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

“The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involved 2 pilots who were returning from a routine training flight. Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed,” Gabkwet said.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has directed preliminary investigation into the accident to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash.