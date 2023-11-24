President Bola Tinubu has summoned a meeting to resolve the lingering political crisis in Ondo State, LEADERSHIP reliably gathered.

The meeting will be held this Friday at 2pm in the Presidential Villa in Abuja. It will be attended by major stakeholders in the crisis, especially the Ondo State deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, aides to ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State House of Assembly has been deserted following the seeming political logjam occasioned by the intractable feud between Governor Akeredolu and his deputy, Hon. Aiyedatiwa.

The planned sitting of the members of the Assembly to address the impasse this Friday was shifted for undisclosed reason.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Assembly complex on Friday, only civil servants were seen going about their official duties.

The security men attached to the Assembly were also at their duty post. However, there were no additional security personnel to suggest an imminent crisis in the Assembly.

It was gathered that members of the Assembly had scheduled a meeting for Friday morning. However, they were held back in Abuja for the Aso Rock meeting.

According to a source, the members had planned to officially transfer power to the deputy governor in acting capacity at their planned sitting this Friday morning.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that the meeting had been rescheduled to later in the day.

As of the time of filing this report, none of the lawmakers was around, and phone calls placed to the spokesperson of the House, Hon. Olatunji Oshati, for clarification, were unanswered.