A member of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, on Thursday, slumped at a public function and later died at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Pate, who held the traditional title of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, slumped while attending an occasion along with the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, said: “It is with great sadness that the Zazzau Emirate Council announces the passing of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya Pate, a Council Member of the Emirate.

“Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who also served as Councillor in charge of Health Related Matters,9 passed away while attending a program alongside His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, at Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofan Gayan, Zaria this morning.”

The remains of the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau has since been buried at Rimin Dodo later in the evening on Thursday according to Islamic rites.

In his condolence message, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, described the death of his aide as “the will of Allah”, stating that “death is inevitable and can come whenever Allah destined.”

The Emir who consoled the family of the deceased, described the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau as hardworking, dedicated and very religious whose vacuum will not easily be replaced.

He prayed for the soul to have an eternal life rest.