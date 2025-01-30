The federal government has unveiled five mini LNG plants developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partners, which are poised to transform Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

The five mini-LNG plants, being developed by the NNPCL partners, include PRIME LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and LNG Arete.

The project will be constructed on 33,000 hectares of land, with a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, and a $500 million investment.

The facilities will provide cleaner energy solutions to underserved regions, fostering economic diversification and supporting local industries.

The project, which is a multifaceted virtual pipeline development, in line with the ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda, will produce Condensate, LNG, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and increasing gas availability.

At the groundbreaking of the Mini-LNG facility, minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the project signified the Federal Government’s seriousness to deepening utilisation of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources.

Ekpo, who was confident in the NNPC Ltd’s promise to deliver the project on schedule, said he was particularly happy that the Kogi State government promised to provide adequate security to facilitate its execution.

He described natural gas as a veritable vehicle for accelerating Nigeria’s industrialisation, economic prosperity, and working to achieve the Nation’s commitments to a just and equitable energy transition.

“I commend the outstanding efforts of the NNPC Ltd. and its partners, who worked round the clock to achieve this milestone, as we look forward to a smooth and safe project delivery of all five plants.

“The ministry stands with the NNPC Ltd. and partners, to support initiatives that align with the goals of harnessing Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for economic development and reduction of carbon footprint,” he said.

In his address, group chief executive officer, NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, said the project, with its strategic central location and proximity to the Northern market would deliver a cost-effective, long-term and reliable natural gas solution to industrial and commercial customers.

Kyari said the NNPC Ltd. was committed to delivering the project, which would utilise domestic gas reserves and reduce reliance on polluting fuels.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State said the project was a collective commitment for embracing cleaner energy in the country for economic prosperity.

Ododo said the project, which represented over 500 million dollars investment, aligned with global efforts to combat climate change, carbon emissions and achieve energy security.

“Economic benefits of this project cannot be overemphasised as it is setting the state for a brighter and more prosperous future, leveraging a cleaner energy future.

“We will ensure that both the investments and the investors are safe,” he said.

The governor, while stating that Kogi is blessed with abundant mineral resources and open for investment opportunities, expressed the readiness of the Host Communities to safeguard the massive investment.

Also speaking, chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for passing the executive order for establishing the plant.

“Gas is the future. “It is a new paradigm shift for the country because the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project will be completed in the second quarter of 2025,” she stated.