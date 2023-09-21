The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has struck out the petition of the Labour Party candidate in the March 18, 2023 election, Chidioke Edeoga, challenging the election of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the State governor.

The three-member Tribunal headed by Justice Kudirat Morayo struck out Edeoga’s petition bordering on allegations of over-voting and bypass of Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

It further held that the witnesses presented by the Labour Party candidate were not accredited by INEC and, therefore, did not comply with the requirements of the electoral guidelines.

On the allegation that Mbah presented a forged NYSC Discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Tribunal ruled that the PDP candidate satisfied with the provisions provided in the 1999 Constitution for a person to contest for governorship election.

Morayo insisted that NYSC discharge certificate was not part of the qualifications provided by the Constitution for running elective office.

The court, therefore, ruled that Mbah was duly elected as governor by majority of lawful and valid votes cast at the March 18 election.

The Tribunal also ruled that the petitioner could not prove his allegations of forgery and that Mbah did not win majority of the votes cast in the election.

However, responding to the verdict, councel to the Labour Party, Dr. Valerie Azinge, said they will appeal against the judgement at the Court of Appeal.