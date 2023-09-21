Cameroonian goalkeeper, André Onana, has said he was to blame for Manchester United’s defeat at Bayern Munich, while admitting the start to his career at Old Trafford has been “not so good.”

Onana made a horrible error to give Bayern the lead in the Allianz Arena when he let Leroy Sané’s tame effort slip under his body. United eventually lost 4-3 to make it three straight defeats for Erik ten Hag’s side.

“We started very well and after my mistake we lost control of the game,” Onana said.

“It’s a difficult situation for me, I let the team down. It’s because of me we didn’t win this game. We have to move on, it’s the life of the goalkeeper,” he added.

Onana has endured a difficult start to life at United following his £47 million move from Inter Milan in the summer.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has already been blamed for goals against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Brighton and on the eve of the game against Bayern admitted that replacing David de Gea “is something not easy.”

After his mistake against Bayern, Onana requested to fulfill United’s post match media commitments to apologise for his error.

“They hadn’t created any chances, their first shot on target I made the mistake and the team went down,” he said.

“We fought until the end but I have to recognise that we didn’t win because of me. I still have a lot to prove to the fans. My start hasn’t been so good, not how I wanted. It’s difficult. It was an opportunity to bounce back and yeah, it’s tough, a tough time and we have to be together and learn from our mistakes.

“It’s my responsibility, because of me we didn’t win and I have to learn from it.

“I have a lot to prove, because to be honest my start at Man United is not so good. It was me who let the team down,” Onana stated.