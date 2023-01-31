The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Gwer-West Division of the State, SP Mamud Abubakar, by unknown attackers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attack, said the details of what happened will be made public soon.

Our correspondent gathered that the slain DPO was killed alongside some of his aides on the Makurdi-Naka Road.

As at the time of filing this report, it was also gathered from the locals that the assailants attacked Udei community in Guma local government area of the State, killing two children between the ages of 13 and 15.