Tension has heightened at Eha-Amufu in Isi Uzo local government area of Enugu State following the burning to death of unspecified number of persons in the area.

A truck was also set ablaze in the area, which had been enveloped in bloody disputes.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has reassured of its commitment to fish out those who killed the yet-to-be ascertained number of persons in the area on Thursday.

A statement made available to journalists by the spokesman of the Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, however, dispelled rumours that the truck, which was burnt down during the attack, was being loaded with firearms, ammunition and militants.

Ndukwe said the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, in company of the 82 Division Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. M. K. Ibrahim, and other top security chiefs have already visited the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The Commissioner, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the heinous criminal act and other reported attacks in the area, has made it clear that the Police, with the active support and collaboration of other security agencies, will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the assailants and perpetrators of other acts of attack and murder in the area.

“He reassures members of the Eha-Amufu community of the avowed commitment of the Security Agencies to deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to decisively deal with the untoward security breaches in the area, while enjoining them remain law-abiding, cooperate with the Joint Security Team and avoid acting in ways that could further breach public security and peace in the area.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered the further deployment of operational and intelligence resources to the area, while also ordering the State CID to thoroughly investigate the incident, harmonize ongoing investigations into other recent criminal incidents in the community and come up with actionable findings.

“In addition, the Commissioner has dispelled in its entirety the news making the rounds that rather than goods and some travellers, as preliminary investigation has revealed, the truck was instead loaded with firearms, ammunition and bandits.

“He describes the rumour as baseless, misleading and an act of disinformation capable of creating unnecessary panic and escalating the situation in the area. Hence, he warns the creators and peddlers of such fake news to desist forthwith, as they will be made to face the full wrath of the law if apprehended,” the PPRO stated.