Canada-based Nigerian music artiste, Osazee Amadasun, popularly known as Ozee B, has hit the music airwaves with a 4-track Extensive Play album, titled: “Red Shoe”.

Ozee B, while speaking on the album, said it is a mixture of afro hip-hop, afro dance hall and afro beat.

He also informed that the sound from the tracks as contained in the album is more like afro beat, afro fusion and a feel of good vibes.

Stating the reason behind the choice of the album title, the Edo State-born artiste said: “Red Shoe was the first track I recorded in the studio and it is actually my favourite and that is why I decided to name the entire album Red Shoe.”

He further stated that his fans would not be disappointed when they listen to the tracks in the album as it is loaded with lots of entertaining and high quality content.

While speaking on the challenges being encountered in the music industry, the Ruffnodd Entertainment signee, said: “Working with some promoters has not being an easy task, as they always want to take advantage of you at every point in time. But keeping cool has really helped me in dealing with whatever situation that arises.”

He, however, concluded that come year 2023, his fans should expect more single tracks, albums and more live shows capable of adding flavour to the Nigerian and foreign entertainment turf.

Chief Executive Officer, Ruffnodd Entertainment, Ayo Jos-Ogbebor, while commenting on the new album, said: “Ozee B is a multi-talented afrobeat music artiste. His top-notch knowledge of music and creativity has made him one of the fastest growing artiste in afrobeat world today.

“He can best be described as a story teller with his music, as story telling informs most part of his musical style. Most people have described his music as being similar in style to that of Burna Boy.”

Ayo Jos-Ogbebor concluded that:”Ruffnodd Entertainment as a record label believes so much in the current talent pool presently flooding the Afrobeat music industry in Nigeria and from around the world.

“We are releasing three different albums from three different artistes in 2023. Our fans and well wishers should expect to see a lot of releases, performances and tours from the label artistes starting in 2023 and beyond.”