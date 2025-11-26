The White House has been temporarily shut down after two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X, without providing further details.

Police in Washington confirmed a shooting occurred just one block from the White House, intensifying security concerns in the US capital city.

The incident reportedly took place near the Farragut Metro station and coincided with President Donald Trump’s controversial troop deployment order to Washington.

The White House was briefly placed on lockdown following the shooting, though the U.S. Secret Service was yet to respond to requests for comment.

President Trump was in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at the time of the incident.