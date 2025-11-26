A Peruvian court, on Wednesday, sentenced centre-left former president Martin Vizcarra to 14 years in prison after finding him guilty of accepting bribes while serving as governor of the southern Moquegua region between 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors said Vizcarra received about $640,000 from construction companies in exchange for awarding them public works contracts.

The 62-year-old, who built his presidency (2018–2020) on an anti-corruption platform, showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered in a Lima courthouse.

The prosecution had sought a 15-year term. Vizcarra becomes the latest in a series of Peruvian ex-presidents imprisoned on corruption-related charges, joining Pedro Castillo, Ollanta Humala, and Alejandro Toledo at a special detention centre for former leaders in Lima.

Although he has consistently denied wrongdoing, Vizcarra was briefly detained for 22 days earlier this year as a flight risk before being released on bail ahead of his trial, which opened in October 2024.