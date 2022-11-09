The aggrieved five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) otherwise known as PDP G-5 under the leadership of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, have pledged to support Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, to secure a second term in next year’s general elections.

The group expressed its support for the Bauchi governor on Wednesday during a visit to Bauchi in solidarity with Governor Mohammed.

Recall that the Bauchi State governor had accused the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of working with a group of politicians from the State to scuttle his 2023 re-election bid.

However, both have resolved their differences and resolved to work together for electoral victory in 2023 after a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night.

But, speaking on behalf of the G-5 governors at the Ramat House in Bauchi, Governor Wike said whatever affects Governor Bala Mohammed also affects them as a group, hence their resolve to reach out to him with support for his second term bid.

He said although the Bauchi governor has done so well that the people of the State will vote for him in the 2023 governorship election, they felt their support at this critical time was important to the governor.

“We are no longer running for the second tenure even though some of us are going for Senate tickets in their respective States, I am the only one who is not running for any election after failing the presidential primaries,” Wike stated.

Responding, Bauchi State governor said the support of the G-5 governors for him at this material time when anti-party activities and treachery were the order of the day in the State chapter of PDP, cannot be taken for granted.

He, however, wondered why he was not made a member of the PDP G-5 from inception.

“The G-5 governors excommunicated me for some reason best known to them. In politics, you go with people you have things in common with them,” Mohammed said.

The G-5 governors comprising Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State are currently in a closed-door meeting with Governor Mohammed while Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, was conspicuously absent.

LEADERSHIP reports the meeting comes on the heels of reconciliation between Governor Mohammed Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday night in Abuja.