Many worshippers have been feared dead in a mosque, which collapsed in Papa Ajao, Mushin area of Lagos, on Sunday.

Details of the incident were still sketchy at press time, but the mosque, which caved in Sunday afternoon, is located Yusuf Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin.

According to an online newspaper, NewsPoint Nigeria, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying rescue mission was ongoing.

“Our men are on ground as I speak to you. Rescue mission is ongoing. That’s all I can say for now,” the newspaper qouted Okunbor as saying.

Details Later…