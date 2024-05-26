Jamal Faris Fashion House is set to host an exclusive Business Brunch on May 31, 2024, aimed at celebrating and empowering women within the community.

The Business Brunch is designed to foster connections and provide a platform for women to share experiences and build meaningful relationships. Attendees will enjoy engaging conversations, gourmet bites, and inspiring guest speakers.

“We want to create a space where women can come together to network, celebrate achievements, and inspire each other,” said Ojoma Abu, Head Designer at Jamal Faris Fashion House.

The event is a testament to the fashion house’s commitment to supporting women’s empowerment and community building. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with other influential women, share their stories, and explore potential collaborations.