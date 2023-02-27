The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four operatives, including an officer and three inspectors for alleged involvement in electoral malpractice in the state.

A viral video shows the policemen operating in a Hilux vehicle with an inscription ‘RRT 050’, hijacking ballot materials in an undisclosed location in the state.

Police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the vehicle had also been impounded for thorough investigation.

“Following a video which trended on social media and which suggested the involvement of some police personnel operating in a Pick Up Vehicle with incscription “RRT 050” in alleged electoral malpractice, Rivers State Police Command has arrested and taken into custody one officer and three Inspectors for interrogation.

“The police pick-up van in the trending video has also been impounded for thorough investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Command hereby assures the electorate in Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law, and ensuring that all offenders found culpable are adequately sanctioned.

“The Command urges all residents to remain calm and await official announcement of the result of the election,” the statement said.