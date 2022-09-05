Preparing for his profoundly expected ‘Skhanda Republic 3’ collection discharge, Mr Cashtime a.k.a K.O invigorates his fans as he approaches the delivery date.

As seen via web-based entertainment, K.O has reported his Skhandaville Festival that is set to happen a Zone 6, Soweto on the 24th of September on Heritage Day – This comes after the arrival of his ‘Skhandaville’ free-form that emerged on the 25th of July According to Fakazapro Music.

The ‘SR3’ collection will be essential for his set, and obviously he will follow along his Skhanda World specialists and several companions, to make it a remarkable day! No further subtleties have been delivered for this impending occasion.

This South African Music Album ZIP Download is definitely going to be among the best hip hop releases that will be released this year. Thus, it will really find its way up top music charts and booming all the time across SA music lovers that love to listen to rap songs.

Prompt riser tickets accessible now at Webtickets and Computicket!

https://twitter.com/MrCashtime/status/1557368625069264900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1557368625069264900%7Ctwgr%5E6a6a3085df12981a2a768f1fe35e72231c36ce3f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fslikouronlife.co.za%2Fblog%2F22505%2Fat-mrcashtimes-skhandaville-fest-to-happen-at-at-zone6venue-on-24-september

SKHANDA WORLD is the applied record name, apparel and way of life brand helped to establish by the dad of the Skhanda, Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli and long-term chief and colleague, Tsholofelo Moremedi. The brand was the second emphasis of a world imagined by the trailblazer of the melodic sub-classification, Skhanda.

A sound which consolidates kwaito and South African Music MP3 bounce in the music as well as mixes the two societies together into one strong element which is SKHANDA WORLD. Formally settled in 2020, in the year since the development of the element, the prime supporters have chipped away at preparing new ability; each with a special sound.

The first underwriter of SKHANDA WORLD was Loki, trailed by Roiii, DJ Mr X and the last to be enrolled in the overlay was Just Bheki. Presently the development of six have set their image and fellowship.