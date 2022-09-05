Embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, may be in for more trouble as the federal government has filed a fresh 24-count charges against him for allegedly covering ownership of some landed properties in Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the federal government discovered 14 landed properties, including shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmlands that the former IRT Commander failed to disclose.

Also, over N207 million and €17,598 were discovered in his bank accounts.

This was disclosed by the director of prosecution and legal services, Joseph Sunday, who added that the charges were filed against Kyari on August 30, 2022.

Also, the Head of prosecution and legal services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Stephen Kashawa, confirmed this in an affidavit in support of the charges, which was deposed to by a litigation officer.

The affidavit added that he was thoroughly subjected to general and financial investigation when he was transferred by the police to the NDLEA headquarters on February 14, 2022 for investigations.

According to Kashawa, the financial investigation which extended to his properties led to the filing of charges for non-disclosure and conversion of large sums of money.

Kashawa explained that Kyari is accused of knowingly failing to make full disclosure of his assets at plot No. 1927 Blue Fountain Estate, Karsana, Abuja and thereby committed an “offence contrary to and punishable under section 35(3)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The prosecutor alleged that the DCP did not declare his ownership of an Estate at Linda Chaulker Road, Asokoro Extension; plot no. 5 titled BO/4546; plot no. 9 titled BO/1037; plot no. 10 titled CER/4319 and plot no 33 titled BO/4319, Maiduguri, Borno State.

He further explained that the suspended officer failed to reveal his ownership of a shopping mall titled, NE/1229 and a polo playground with plot no. 270, both located in Maiduguri and did not make full disclosure of his ownership of farmland along Abuja-Kaduna road and a plaza under construction in Guzape, Abuja.

Recall that Abba Kyari is facing trials for dealing in cocaine alongside his brothers, Mohammed and Ali, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/22.

Equally on trial is Sunday Ubua, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who worked closely with Kyari.