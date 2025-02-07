The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said that Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara top the states with high kidnap incidents in January 2025.

The Centre also disclosed that kidnapping for ransom has dropped by 16.3 percent in 2024, compared to the previous year.

National coordinator of NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Garba Laka, stated these while giving an update on the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC).

Maj.-Gen. Laka said while the kidnap incidences have reduced, the number of victims increased by 0.27 per cent in 2024.

Laka explained that a trend analysis had revealed that sustained payment of ransom fuelled kidnapping, adding that perpetrators exploit families’ fears to demand exorbitant ransom. He said: “Kidnapping incidents in 2024 occurred in rural and urban communities, targeting villages, schools, highways, and residential areas. Despite measures taken towards reducing incidents, mass abductions persisted, leaving agrarian communities deserted, disrupting food production, and driving food prices higher.

“The sustained payment of ransom fuelled the crime, as perpetrators exploit families’ fears to demand exorbitant sums.”

The NCTC boss said successes were recorded as a result of efforts by the current administration under the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The counter terrorism chief, however, noted that kidnapping for ransom still posed a significant security challenge in 2024 with non-state actors such as bandits, terrorists, cultists, militants, and secessionist groups exploiting the crime for pecuniary gains and funding of illicit activities.

He said: “Despite some improvements, the menace remains a serious threat to national security, socio-economic activities, and food production across the country,”.

The NCTC boss said the government is employing both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to combat the menace and has achieved significant results, which includes rescuing hostages, neutralizing, and arresting kidnapping kingpins.

Speaking on efforts by the centre to reduce the menace of kidnapping in 2025, he said the centre would strengthen its counter-kidnapping initiatives which includes operationalizing the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell.

Laka added that the centre would also improve collaborations with the 36 state governments and reinforce public confidence in government protection to discourage ransom payments.

He said that the centre would also engage state governments to address unemployment and economic vulnerabilities that drive individuals to crime.

“Communities affected by mass abductions must be supported to restore livelihoods and food production, preventing further socio-economic disruptions,” he said.

While urging Nigerians to have confidence in security agencies, Laka announced that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCTC) has facilitated an emergency response number 112 for Nigerians to call when faced with security challenges.

The NCTC boss urged the public to report suspicious activities, crimes and kidnapping by calling the toll-free number 112.

The MAAKFC was established at the NCTC in December last year as a crucial initiative that brings together different agencies to share intelligence and coordinate efforts to combat kidnapping in the country.