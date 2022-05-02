The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Malam Khalil Nur Khalil, has said that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration has surpassed its initial investment portfolio target for 2022 by $1.1 billion.

Malam Khalil also said that KADIPA held its quarterly Board meeting which was chaired by the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and was attended virtually by His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, who is the Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Executive Secretary further explained that the actualized amount for the first quarter is $241.3 million worth of investment and there are also $893.4 million worth of announced pledges.

‘’The initial target set for this year was to grow the investment portfolio by $500 million, this target has been surpassed with an expansion of the portfolio by $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

‘’The actualized amount is $241.3 million dollars worth of investment on ground and announcements and pledges add up to $893.4 million dollars worth of Investment,’’ he clarified.

According to Khalil, ‘’out of the 50,000 jobs target of this year, 10,150 of jobs have been created, representing 20% of the yearly target.‘’

‘’The tracking of the Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) has also began and so far the agency has captured the generation of N151.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, with outstanding payments of N125.3 million, giving a total of N277.3 million in expected payments for the year,’’ he added.

Khalil further said that ‘’the Board approved the Outline Business Case (OBC) for the Green Agro-allied Industrial Zone (GAAIZ), which will become the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ).’’

‘’We have also been directed to proceed with the engagement with UKNIAF to develop the Full Business Case for the project. The Agro-Industrial zone will create thousands of jobs of the teeming youths once it is completed,’’ he added.

The Executive Director said that more ‘’ data will be captured in the following quarters from various Ease of Doing Business MDAs, to understand how much impact and contribution investments have had on the state’s IGR.’’

The Board also approved the appointment of 32 year old Sadiq Mohammed as Director, Investment Intelligence and Faisal Abdulqadir Isa, who is 28, as Director, Investment Relations.

It will be recalled that KADIPA had reported that Kaduna State Government attracted $2.8bn in investments and pledges, at the 6th edition of Kaduna Investment Summit (KADINVEST 6.0), which held in September last year.