The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State is set to host a historic Mega Rally to formally receive a large number of defectors from various opposition parties.

The high-profile event is seen as a major political boost for the ruling party and a clear endorsement of Governor Uba Sani’s visionary leadership.

According to Hon. Salisu Tanko Wusono, chairman of the Sub-Committee on Media & Publicity for the event, the mass defection reflects the growing appeal of the APC’s inclusive governance, development strides, and commitment to security and democratic values under Governor Uba Sani.

He highlighted how the governor’s leadership has prioritised inclusivity, ensuring that all voices are heard and interests represented.

“This approach, coupled with people-focused policies and impactful initiatives, has strengthened the APC’s presence across the state and earned the party widespread trust and support under the current administration in the State,” Wusono pointed out.

He explained that the APC’s commitment to democracy, transparency, and accountability has also played a critical role in attracting new members.

“The party’s grassroots engagement and openness to diverse perspectives have created a welcoming environment for political dialogue and collaboration,” he noted.

The defection of opposition members to the APC, according to him, will further solidify Governor Uba Sani’s political influence and underscores the growing momentum of the party in the State.

Wusono further explained that the defectors’ decision to abandon their former parties in favour of the APC was a strong testament to their confidence in the governor’s progressive approach to leadership and the party’s track record of fulfilling its promises.

As preparations for the Mega Rally gain momentum, the APC looks forward to formally welcoming the defectors and working together towards a stronger, more united Kaduna State.

With Governor Uba Sani at the helm and the growing support base, the party remained poised to drive greater prosperity, security, and development for all citizens, Wusono emphasised.