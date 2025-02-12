The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has, in collaboration with A.P.Moller Terminal Apapa, flagged off Freight train Service from Lagos to Ibadan.

The flagoff ceremony which took place at A.P.Terminal, Lagos is coming at a time when the Apapa port remains congested and near inaccessible.

The purpose of the flagoff ceremony, according to the managing director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, is to reduce the number of trucks going to Apapa to evacuate Import goods.

He enjoined importers to take advantage of the opportunity to convey their consignments by rail at a cheaper rate with efficiency.

Opeifa enjoined all stakeholders including: Nigerian Shippers Council, Nigerian Ports Authority and Nigerian Customs Service to have faith in the collaboration and play their roles so as to ensure success of the project.

He noted that the present administration is committed to modernisation of the corporation with a view to enhance goods haulage.