Rector of the Kaduna Business School (KBS) Dr Dahiru Sani, has called on the National Universities Commission (NUC) to stop listing the school among fake universities in Nigeria as it does not offer any graduate or postgraduate degree programme.

He averred that this is about the second or third times that NUC is listing the KBS among fake institutions and vowed that it will not take it lightly any further if this continues uncorrected.

The rector further reiterated that the KBS currently does not offer any graduate or postgraduate degree programme on its campus and is equally not involved with any other university for such purpose.

Sani expressed disappointment why NUC will continue to list the KBS as a fake institution after the commission did so in 2018 and a formal letter of complaint was written in which the Commission replied accordingly with an assurance not to list the school as an illegal institution any longer.

The rector said it is inexcusable for national regulatory agency of the standing of NUC to rush to conclusion and make very questionable judgement on an issue of such great importance without empirical research, verifiable facts or authenticated proof.

He said the regulating body for Management Development Institution (MDI) in Nigeria is the Centre for Management Development (CMD), on the authorities of the National Council for Management Development under which he said the KBS is duly accredited.

As part of the reform initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Education to improve access to tertiary education and boost self-employment, the Federal Government approved the creation of Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs) and Innovation Enterprise Institution (IEIs) to provide an alternative route to higher education.“

He said KBS was licenced as an IEI offering the National Innovation Diploma (NID) in Banking Operations.

The rector while calling on the general public to disregard the KBS being listed among illegal institutions, also called on the NUC to delist the institution from such list going forward or they will be left with no option but to seek legal redress.