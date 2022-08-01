Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has notified electricity consumers in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state and environs to expect a one month power outage from July 29th to August 28th, 2022.

The company’s head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said in a statement , yesterday that the outage which runs from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily is at the instance of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in order for it to carry out maintenance work at the 132KV Gusau Transmission Station.

The statement reads: “The management of Kaduna Electric hereby informs its esteemed customers in Gusau and environs that there will be interruption of supply by the Transmission Company of Nigeria from Friday, 29th July, 2022 to 27th August, 2022, from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily.

“The outage is to enable the TCN engineering crew to replace existing glass insulators with new polymer insulators.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences this would cause our valued customers while assuring that electricity supply would be restored as soon as work is concluded daily”.