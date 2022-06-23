Kaduna State General Household 2020 (KDGHS2020) a jointly funded survey by the Kaduna State Government with the support of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been launched.

The acting governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who performed the official launching of the survey described the it as a thorough job well done, adding that it would help in no small measures to help government policies in the areas captured.

Earlier in her address, the commissioner Planning and Budget Commission, Hajiya Umma Aboki said, the goal of the survey was to provide up-to-date data on health and demographic indicators, particularly maternal and child health, fertility, family planning, and nutrition, at the state, zonal and LGA levels to meet the monitoring and evaluation needs of the SDGs and Kaduna State Development Plan.

She commended the governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai for his political will in ensuring global standard of producing official statistics is institutionalized in the bureau which she said was second to none in the country, adding that through his guidance, the commission was able to identify opportunities and develop coping mechanisms including maximizing virtual capacity building, coordination, and integrated programming opportunities.

“I am delighted to announce to us that KDBS has successfully conducted the largest household survey ever organised by a sub national statistical agency in Nigeria. The survey utilized innovative methodologies and state of the art technology to generate estimates of indicators not only at state level but also at zonal and LGA levels. Findings from this survey confirm our resolve to deploy evidence-based decision making for the common good”.

She further said findings from the survey would be instrumental in monitoring and evaluating the SDG indicators and providing estimates for major indicators of the state development plan results framework and M&E framework in the state.

She disclosed that this would be the third General Household Survey (GHS) the bureau will be conducting since 2015, adding that the first was in 2015 and second in 2017.

“The sample for the KDGHS 2020 was representative at state level and senatorial zone for all indicators. Most importantly, it is the first survey to provide point.

“KDGHS2020 provides data on household characteristics, childbearing, childhood vaccination, school readiness and schooling. Other areas covered by the survey include prevalence of diarrhoea and use of ORS and zinc among children under-five years, prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of life, ownership and use of mosquito nets, utilization of skilled birth attendants and antenatal care services among women 15 to 49 years, as well as prevalence of postnatal care visits by mothers within 48hrs of delivery”.